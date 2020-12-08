GLENCOE — The Geraldine varsity basketball teams opened Class 3A, Area 12 play by sweeping Glencoe on Friday, Dec. 4.
Varsity boys
Bulldogs 71, Glencoe 39: Geraldine smashed the Yellow Jackets, building leads of 18-7, 42-21 and 62-31 at the quarter breaks.
“It’s great to get that first area win under your belt,” Geraldine head coach Jeremy Smith said. “We did a good job of pressuring them and moving the ball offensively. We’ve just got to continue to try to get better every day.”
Jaxon Colvin paced the Bulldogs with 16 points and five steals. Colt Lusher collected 13 points and four boards, and Carlos Mann had nine points and three steals.
Griffin Knight contributed eight points and nine rebounds.
Varsity girls
Bulldogs 51, Glencoe 48: Geraldine outlasted the Yellow Jackets. Head coach Jamie Gilbert’s squad led 14-8, 29-22 and 39-33 at the quarter breaks.
Carlie Johnson’s 14 points topped the Bulldogs. She also racked up six rebounds, five steals and three assists.
Joanna Hammett closed with 11 points and two boards, and Chloe Murdock got 10 points and two rebounds.
JJ Dismuke finished with six points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Gracey Johnson contributed five points, three assists and three boards.
Angelina Varela had two points, three steals and two rebounds, and Charlie Smith scored two. Shelby Trester added one point and six boards.
