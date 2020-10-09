Class 3A, No. 7 Geraldine opened the 2020 DeKalb County Volleyball Tournament on Wednesday with a 25-15, 25-19 triumph over host Collinsville.
The tournament continues Saturday. The morning schedule is:
8 a.m., Collinsville vs. Fort Payne, losers bracket
9 a.m., Crossville vs. Ider, losers bracket
10 a.m., Geraldine vs. Sylvania, winners bracket
11 a.m., Plainview vs. Fyffe, winners bracket
The finals are scheduled for 5 p.m. with the if-necessary match at 6.
Geraldine’s statistical leaders against Collinsville were:
Jaden Dismuke, two aces, two kills and five digs
Lilly Rowell, one ace, 10 kills and nine digs
Lydia West, one ace, five kills, one assist and two digs
Brooklyn Hall, two kills, two assists and three digs
Alexis Powell, eight digs
Zoey Faulkner, 14 assists and one dig
Chloe Murdock, two aces and three digs
Tinsley Satterfield, six digs
Area tournament
The Bulldogs will host the Class 3A, Area 12 Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 13. The winner will host the subregional playoffs on Oct. 17 while the runner-up will travel.
Area 12 crosses with Area 14 (Fyffe, Asbury, Sylvania and Plainview).
The Area 12 tournament schedule is:
2 p.m., No. 1 seed Geraldine vs. No. 4 Collinsville
3:30 p.m., No. 2 Glencoe vs. No. 3 Hokes Bluff
5 p.m., finals
The North Super Regional is scheduled for Oct. 21-23 in Huntsville.
The AHSAA State Championships, or Elite Eight, will be Oct. 27-29 at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Geraldine was the 3A state runner-up last season.
