It might not have been a regular season game for the Wildcats, but Guntersville head coach Lance Reese was still excited to get his team on the field against another jersey.
Guntersville was originally scheduled to play East Limestone on Friday night, but the game was forfeited by the Indians due to COVID-19 issues. To make up for the lost game, the Wildcats traveled to Locust Fork to play in a jamboree game against the Hornets. The night was cut short due to lightning in the area, but Guntersville’s varsity was able to play almost an entire half. Even in a shortened half, the Wildcats were able to score 39 points and gave up zero defensively.
“It was great to finally play against an opponent,” Reese said. “We did some things well and identified where we need to improve. Our plan was to play the younger players in the second half. We were disappointed we weren’t able to do that because of the weather.”
First year quarterback Cole McCarty went eight of 11 for 158 yards and five touchdowns through the air. Cooper Davidson had three touchdown receptions, Tucker Leach hauled in two touchdowns and Jerrell Williamson had one rushing touchdown.
The Wildcats will travel to Arab Friday night for their first true game of the season.
