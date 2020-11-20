FYFFE — The Fyffe varsity boys basketball team launched its 2020-21 season Thursday night with a 56-44 triumph over county rival Collinsville at Mike Cochran Gymnasium.
The Red Devils led 11-7, 23-21 and 39-30 at the quarter breaks.
“We played an awful first half, but we played better in the second half,” Fyffe head coach Neal Thrash said.
Xavier Works pumped in 18 points, leading a trio of Red Devils who scored in double figures.
Micah Johnson collected 15 points and nine rebounds, and Tate Goolesby scored 11 points and pulled down 25 rebounds.
Tyler Stephens and Johnson both dished out three assists.
