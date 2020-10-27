The 40th annual Halloween Spectacular is coming to 431 Sports Arena in Boaz — the home of professional wrestling in Marshall County and on Sand Mountain — Saturday night.
Gates open at 6:30 and bell time is 8:30 for a show that arena owner Mickey “The Hammer” Henry believes will deliver thrills and chills for fans.
Headlining the 10-match card is a match between The Hardcore Tommy Dreamer and Black Superstar Brian Wills. Dreamer is making his first appearance at 431 Sports Arena. He’s a star of the ECW, WWE and Impact Wrestling.
Another highlight of the card is an NWA world title match featuring Johnny Swinger, a star of the WWE, ECW and ACW.
“It’s my first-time ever to have Hardcore Tommy Dreamer, and he and Johnny Swinger are stars of Impact Wrestling,” Henry said. Fans can watch Impact Wrestling on AXS TV on Tuesdays at 7 p.m.
Saturday’s card also includes a ladies match, a haunted battle royal and an appearance from Jason of the “Friday the 13th” horror movie series.
431 Sports Arena is sponsoring a children’s costume contest Saturday, with $25 going to the winner. There will be free candy for everyone.
Tickets are $6 each, with ringside reserved seats $10 each. Tickets are $5 for students ages 12-and-older and $1 for students ages 11-and-under. Children 6-and-under receive free admission.
Children can play in the ring before the matches from 6:30 to 8:15.
“You better call and reserve a seat if you want one,” said Henry, noting the Halloween Spectacular annually sells out. Henry’s number is 256-515-3108.
“This is fun for the whole family,” Henry said. “I don’t allow vulgarity.”
Henry encourages fans to remember to bring their masks due to COVID-19 pandemic guidelines.
“The ‘Hammer’ says stay safe,” he said.
The Halloween Spectacular serves as a fundraiser for 431 Sports Arena’s bicycle and toy giveaway at Christmas time.
