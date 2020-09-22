Class 3A, No. 2 Fyffe will host 2A, No. 8 Clarke County on Friday night at 7.
The Red Devils were supposed to have an open date, but they had room to add another game because their game with Fellowship Christian of Roswell, Georgia, on Aug. 28 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
