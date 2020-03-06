SATURDAY’S GAMES
Sylvania at Sardis, 11 a.m.
Boaz at Buckhorn, 11 a.m.
Oneonta at Guntersville, 11:30 a.m.
Fyffe at Albertville, noon
Boaz vs. Brooks at Buckhorn, 1 p.m.
West End at Ohatchee, 1 p.m.
Fyffe vs. Ashville at Albertville, 2:30 p.m.
Russellville at Guntersville, 4 p.m.
Ashville at Albertville, 5 p.m.
MONDAY’S GAMES
Geraldine at Coosa Christian of Gadsden, 3 p.m.
Fyffe at Collinsville, 4:30 p.m.
Westbrook Christian at Sardis, 4:30 p.m.
TUESDAY’S GAMES
Guntersville at Boaz, 4:30 p.m.
Scottsboro at Fyffe, 4:30 p.m.
Sylvania at Geraldine, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Sardis, 4:30 p.m.
Albertville at Arab, 6:30 p.m.
Editor’s note: Dates and times are subject to change due to weather or other reasons without notice being furnished to The Reporter.
