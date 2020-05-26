Students wanting to play at BHS,
BMS should contact Sullivan
Anybody in grades 7-12 interested in playing football at Boaz High School or Boaz Middle School next season should contact BHS head coach Jeremy Sullivan at jsullivan@boazk12.org.
Aggies asking middle school
players to sign up
If your child is a rising seventh grader and wants to play football or was a seventh grader and wants to play eighth grade football for Albertville Middle School, you should email Albertville head coach Cliff Mitchell at cmitchell@albertk12.org or email AMS head coach Jefforey Morgan at jefforeymorgan@albertk12.org and let them know.
“We have a middle school football Google classroom set up so we can pass information along that way,” Mitchell said. “When you email us, please give us your name and your son’s name and a number to reach you. If you are a current player, please text or email Coach Morgan or me for the code to let you in.”
