The Bryant-Jordan Foundation plans to recognize the regional recipients, the class winners and overall winners via television and online streaming. The show will air Monday night at 6. Here’s how to watch:
WOTM-TV and TV24, refer to the coverage map at www.ahsaa.com/Portals/0/WOTM-Coverage-2019_1.jpg; WOTM-TV Channel 701 HD, Charter Spectrum; WOTM-TV webstream at wotm.tv; www.bryantjordan.org; www.ahsaa.com; and www.ashof.org.
