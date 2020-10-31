BIRMINGHAM — The Fyffe volleyball team returned to the AHSAA State Tournament for the first time in four years this week.
And even though the Red Devils came up short in a 3-1 (25-21, 25-23, 24-26, 25-19) quarterfinal-round loss to Houston Academy, seventh-year head coach Brandi Rowell liked how her team came to handle adversity.
“This group of girls has been more resilient. I’ve seen it improve this year,” Rowell said following Fyffe’s Class 3A state quarterfinal appearance at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday.
In the Red Devils’ previous state tournament run in 2016, they finished with a 3-0 loss to Winston County in the 2A semifinals.
The Red Devils (39-15) were led by seniors Jade Benefield, Summer Anderson and Jade Johnson.
Rowell said her seniors brought positive attitudes and encouragement throughout the season.
“They had expectations for their team to fight. They always looked for their teammates to come compete,” the coach said. “We have some young kids I’m hoping can fill those shoes. We hope to replace them with that same work ethic.”
Plainview loses
in 3A finals
Trinity hadn’t won a state volleyball championship since 1994. That drought ended Thursday.
The Wildcats (24-8) defeated Plainview 25-15, 25-13, 25-18 at the Birmingham CrossPlex’s Bill Harris Arena in the Class 3A championship match.
Archrivals Plainview and Fyffe competed in Area 14 this season.
Tournament most valuable player Addison Cherry handed out 42 assists for Trinity, while Mary Elizabeth Hill had 15 kills and Emma Moody added 12 kills. Senior libero Jackie Miller led the defense with 20 digs.
Jocelyn Hatfield paced Plainview (29-20) with 10 kills and eight digs, and Allie Price had 17 assists and 11 digs. Abby McGee added 15 digs.
The Bears, coached by first-year head coach and Plainview alum Kaci Kirk, fell one victory shy of winning the school’s first volleyball state championship. They advanced to the championship round for the first time in school history.
“It hurts to lose,” Kirk said, “but to make it to the finals and to compete on this stage was amazing.”
