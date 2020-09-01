WALNUT GROVE — A dazzling performance by senior quarterback Eli Pearce propelled the West End football team to a 38-22 triumph over Pleasant Valley on Aug. 28 at Patriots Stadium.
The Patriots are 2-0 on a season for the first time since 2008. They kick off Class 2A, Region 6 play at No. 9 Spring Garden on Friday night at 7.
Pierce rushed 11 times for 112 yards and four touchdowns. He completed 9-of-18 passes for 131 yards and two scores, accounting for six TDs.
Isaiah Roberson gained 121 yards on 12 carries, and Rockman Sainsbury rushed five times for 38 yards. Jacob Camacho’s four catches for 23 yards and a touchdown led West End’s receiving corps.
Thad Pearce had two receptions for 46 yards, and Trevor Willett grabbed two passes for 36 yards and a score.
West End opened the scoring on Eli Pearce’s 4-yard TD pass to Camacho with 10:19 left in the first quarter. The two-point conversion failed.
Pleasant Valley took an 8-6 lead at the 11:19 mark of the second period. The Raiders threw a 77-yard scoring pass and then executed a two-point conversion.
The Patriots reclaimed the advantage when Pearce rushed 9 yards to the end zone with 9:24 on the clock. The conversion failed, but the Pats were up 14-8.
Pleasant Valley went in front 16-14 at intermission by getting a TD and two-point conversion with 34 seconds left.
West End seized command in the second half by scoring 24 unanswered points.
Pearce threw a 19-yard TD pass to Willett with 7:56 remaining in the third period. The two-point conversion failed, but the Patriots led 20-16.
Pearce stretched it to 26-16 with a 13-yard scoring run at the 3:58 mark. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful.
With 46 seconds left in the third, Pearce scrambled 32 yards for a touchdown on a fourth-and-11 play, making it 32-16.
Pearce completed his spectacular night by racing 32 yards to the end zone with 10:46 remaining in the fourth quarter. The extra point was no good, but the Patriots enjoyed a 38-16 advantage.
Pleasant Valley trimmed it to 38-22 by scoring a touchdown with 2:34 left in the game.
Marty Wooten and Hunter Tucker paced West End’s defense with 12 tackles each. Willett made 10 stops and two tackles for loss, and he also recovered a fumble.
Roberson had nine tackles and forced a fumble, and Camacho had three tackles for loss.
