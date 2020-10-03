CROSSVILLE — The Crossville Lions delivered one of their best performances of the 2020 football season Friday night but came up short in a 35-27 setback to Class 5A, Region 7 foe West Point.
The loss came in the Lions’ homecoming game.
Crossville’s offense rolled up 288 yards on the ground and featured a pair of 100-yard rushers in Kolby Lesley and Colton Adkins. Lesley led CHS with 148 yards and two touchdowns on 21 attempts. Adkins ran 17 times for 132 yards and two scores.
On defense, Hunter Haston and Tyler Cox each grabbed an interception for the Lions.
West Point’s Kelton Washington had 17 carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Will Cochran closed 9-of-13 passing for 90 yards and a TD.
The Lions (0-6 overall, 0-3 in Region 7) travel to region rival Fairview on Oct. 9
