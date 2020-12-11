ATTALLA — The Albertville varsity girls basketball team returned to action after being quarantined due to COVID-19 by beating Etowah 54-35 on Thursday night.
Etowah led 9-7 after a quarter, but Emma Greer hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points in the second period to propel Albertville to a 23-15 halftime advantage.
The Aggies extended their advantage to 40-20 at the third-quarter break behind the 3-point shooting of Sarah Rutledge and Greer. Both players hit a pair of treys in the quarter.
Greer topped AHS with 17 points, followed by Rutledge with 15.
Belle Trammell scored nine, Ella Smart and Felicie Alix three each and Caroline Thomas, Molly Morrison and Ava Teague all two. Evie Smart added one.
