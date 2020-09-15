RAINSVILLE — The Asbury Rams slipped to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in Class 3A, Region 7 play following a 53-0 loss to Plainview on Sept. 11.
Asbury absorbed its third consecutive shutout.
Plainview built a 40-0 halftime advantage against the Rams.
Jathan Underwood (14 yards), Marcos Vega (3 yards) and Dylan McCullough (5 yards) all scored first-quarter touchdowns for the Bears.
Brody McCurdy rushed 1 and 46 yards for second-quarter TDs, and Underwood added a 30-yard scoring run.
Michael Lopez gave the Bears a 46-0 lead by running 6 yards for a third-quarter touchdown.
In the fourth period, Sam Crowell’s 43-yard TD run closed the scoring.
Plainview rushed for 385 yards. Vega led the way with 109 yards on nine attempts while McCurdy collected 75 on four carries.
Plainview’s defense limited the Rams to 28 total yards — 29 rushing and minus 1 passing. Individually, Austin Bloodworth rushed 10 times for 37 yards.
Asbury’s Gavin Johnson returned four kickoffs for 56 yards.
The Rams have a bye this week. They return to action Sept. 25 when they host nonregion opponent Coosa Christian for homecoming.
