Throughout the spring after new Crossville coach Josh Taylor was hired, a number of false rumors circulated about the Lions’ football program not fielding a team, or having a low number of players, putting into question what might happen this fall.
Since being brought on, Taylor and his staff have put those rumors to rest and then some, seeing around 45 to 50 players out for this season’s team, with a renewed energy to the program that has seen many first-time players come out, and a number of players who had played in the past, but stopped for various reasons, as well as a large portion of the team making it out to summer workouts, something that hadn’t always happened in the past.
That has also been helped by what Taylor said has been an outpouring of support from the community and parents on the team, helping rally the community around the program he’s working to build.
The inexperience of the roster is a positive in the eyes of Taylor, allowing the team to get back to the basics and build players from the ground up.
“The majority of players have been showing up for summer workouts,” Taylor said of the team’s build to the season. “I’ve been in contact with the student-athletes that have been out for work and they’re excited about all the progression and changes we’ve made, so we’ll incorporate them into all the stuff we’ve learned so far.
“We’ve had about 30-35 throughout the summer. It’s hard to tell the numbers we’ll have for fall, but it should be close to spring with around 45-50 players. A lot of the athletes that we do have are first-time players, but we do have some players returning after a year or so break, and it’s been really good. I know they had between 35-40 on the team last year, so we’re looking at the same numbers. They graduated a really big class of 16 last year, so it’s been about replacing what we lost. It’s been a great opportunity, and a lot of them are adapting to the new system we put in.”
For Taylor, one of the biggest things he’s preached since coming into the Crossville job is doing things a little bit different, with a focus on adding fun to the mix. They’ve done the usual 7-on-7s but have also added in a number of different things to break up the summer routine, including the quarterbacks going to camps in Birmingham, special teams players working with former Auburn players, but then doing unique team-building activities like Madden tournaments, an internal 7-on-7 tournament, and even team trips to the Crossville pool.
“We’re trying to establish a culture of having a positive attitude, learning the fundamentals, staying coachable, and at the end of the day, having a little fun,” Taylor explained.
On the field, Taylor and his staff have completely overhauled the look of the team on offense, going to a few more 7-on-7 camps than normal to work on throwing the ball more often than in years past, with former running back Caleb Causey sliding over to the QB spot for the Lions.
Helping that overhaul has been strong progress from the Lions’ offensive line, even with a number of young or first-year players, a position near and dear to Taylor’s heart after he played there, then began his coaching career at the offensive line spot.
“Their work ethic has stood out, the kids are showing up, they’re excited to be there,” Taylor said of that group. “We did a 7-on-7 with Asbury and my old school at Southeastern. We learned and progressed, but what was great about it was our linemen really competed with those two schools and looked very good, so I’m pleased with how our linemen have progressed so far.
“I started my career as an offensive line coach and was a player, so that’s where my heart is, and you can’t win games if you don’t have a very solid offensive line. So that’s been very important to us, and we’ve taken the time to focus on them. They’re loving it and getting better every day and have really progressed over the summer.”
Defensively, the Lions will continue with what they ran last year with the return of coaches Chuck Dutton and Riley Edwards, with Taylor praising the work they’ve done, calling that side of the ball “prepared” after their work in the summer.
In addition to the on-field upgrades the Lions have seen throughout the summer, the team’s stadium got an upgrade this offseason, with the completion of a brand new set of bleachers to the visiting side of the stadium, something that had been in the works prior to Taylor’s arrival.
Following a 3-7 season a year ago, where only one of those wins came on the field, Taylor said the goal in the first year is to focus on being competitive and playing meaningful snaps and downs late in every game.
“We’re not focused on wins and losses — every team wants to win every game they play,” Taylor added. “But right now, we’re focused on being competitive in every game we play. We’re not going to quit, we’re going to play four quarters every time, and if a team is better and beats us, that’s fine, but we’re going to compete on every single down, and every single play.”
The Lions will open their 2021 campaign on Saturday, August 21 with a road game at New Hope, and will play a milestone game to round out the season, with the 100th all-time meeting between Crossville and Geraldine scheduled for October 29 at Geraldine.
