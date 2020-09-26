DOUGLAS - Glencoe rallied from a 21-7 halftime deficit to beat Douglas 27-21 in overtime Friday, spoiling the Eagles homecoming.
The loss was the third straight for Douglas after opening the season with three straight wins. Glencoe improved to 2-3.
Douglas led 21-7 at the half on the strength of a 6-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Fountaine, an 8-yard touchdown run by Dakota Stewart and an 18-yard touchdown pass from Braxton Lindsey to Logan Puckett.
Stewart led the Eagles offense with 104 yards rushing. Eli Teal added 60 yards on the ground. Lindsey passed for 66 yards while Stewart added 36. Teal had 59 yards receiving.
Douglas is open Friday. They return to action on October 9 hosting Boaz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.