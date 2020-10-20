COLLINSVILLE — Collinsville built a 40-0 halftime advantage as it coasted to a 40-19 win over Asbury in a Class 3A, Region 7 football matchup Oct. 16 at Chad Hawkins Stadium.
The Panthers (5-3, 2-3) scored on all their possessions in the first half. They collected five touchdowns and a field goal, and their defense contributed a safety.
Collinsville gained 254 yards and limited the Rams to 64 in the opening half.
Asbury committed two first-half turnovers.
The Rams (1-7, 1-4) scored three touchdowns in the second half, including two by Dante Broussard, who finished the night with 146 yards rushing.
Broussard scored on a 14-yard run in the third quarter. He raced 40 yards to the end zone in the fourth quarter, and Charlie Minton contributed a 68-yard TD run on the game’s final play.
Deon Winsley paced the Panthers with 72 yards and two TDs on eight attempts. Malachi Orr rushed for 51 yards and a score. Dalton Hughes passed for a touchdown.
