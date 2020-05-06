After a recommendation from the AHSAA Medical Advisory Board at the April 23 meeting of the AHSAA Central Board of Control, the board voted to only accept current physicals through the school’s first fall practice date — Aug. 3 or July 27 if the school did not hold a spring evaluation period.
All starting dates are subject to change depending on guidelines from the Alabama State Department of Education and the Alabama Department of Public Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.