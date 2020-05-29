High school athletes across Alabama can return to their campuses Monday and begin working out with their coaches.
Teams haven’t been together since the coronavirus pandemic ended on-campus classes and extracurricular activities in mid-March.
“June 1 at 7:30, we can’t wait to see all those smiling faces,” Albertville head football coach Cliff Mitchell said. “Well, I don’t know if they’ll be smiling at 7:30, but hopefully they’re getting up here, because they’ve all had plenty of time to be off and on their own the last two months.
“We’re going to make sure we don’t overwork them. We’re going to monitor them, we’re going to watch them closely, we’re going to make sure everything’s clean and we’re going to make sure they’re taken care of.”
Mitchell said all players must register for DragonFly Athletics and have their concussion and release forms signed before they can start workouts.
The AHSAA approved a transition from C2C Schools to DragonFly for member schools beginning this year.
The AHSAA and member schools will use DragonFly’s comprehensive management software for school and student eligibility and registration, medical records, communications, team rosters, team scheduling and credentialing for all interscholastic activities.
“The AHSAA is monitoring that and is making sure those forms are signed,” Mitchell said. “Physicals, if those ran out in April or May, those have been extended to July 27.”
Aggie players won’t be required to wear a mask or face covering.
“We’re going to tell our guys if you want to, wear a mask,” Mitchell said. “If you don’t, you don’t have to. I encourage whatever makes any of our players feel safe, that’s what we want that kid to do.
“We’re going to have a handwashing station in our team room, and we’re going to have hand sanitizer. Some people would call me a germophobe. I’m going to make sure this field house is disinfected and cleaned.
“I’ve been up here cleaning, and I’ve had several coaches helping me clean. We’ve been making sure the field house is ready for those guys to return on June 1.”
The Aggies are bringing in seniors, juniors and sophomores Monday. Freshmen won’t begin workouts until June 9.
“We’re going to utilize both weight rooms, which will split us up pretty good to where we have enough room between us,” Mitchell said. “Then we’ll all go out to the field.
“Right now, we’re planning on about a 7:30 to 9 schedule these first couple of weeks and probably won’t even go that long, because we’re just going to try and take care of them and make sure they get their legs back under them, because they’re going to be sore.”
Aggie senior Trinity Bell offered his perspective on the break caused by COVID-19.
“It’s more like it feels different,” Bell said. “We’re going to adapt to this change and we’re going to learn from it, and we’re going to keep going forward.
“This is all good for us. We just needed some time away from each other, and now we’re going to come back stronger.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.