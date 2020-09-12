Class 5A, No. 9 Boaz celebrated senior night Tuesday by hosting Area 13 rival Douglas and 7A Gadsden City in its first home date of the season.
The Pirates didn’t lose a set in either match, sweeping Douglas 3-0 and Gadsden City 2-0. They improved to 16-4 overall and 3-0 in the area standings.
“We are in a good spot in area play,” Boaz head coach Lindsay Sullivan said. “We are playing pretty strong. I’ve got some great senior leadership, and everyone is excited to see what the season brings.”
Lydia Hitchcock collected 12 aces and 31 assists for Boaz on Tuesday. Amylia Langley led with 13 kills followed by Camille Ford with 11.
The Pirates play host to Area 13 rival Sardis and DAR on Sept. 15. The first match starts at 4 p.m.
