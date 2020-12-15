MONTGOMERY – Alabama’s All-Stars ended a three-year drought Saturday, Dec. 12 with a convincing 19-7 win over the visiting Mississippi All-Stars in the 34th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic at Cramton Bowl.
Alabama, coached Steve Mask of St. Paul’s Episcopal, used a big-play defense and time-consuming offense to pile up 357 total yards to Mississippi’s 133. The Alabama secondary, led by Alabama’s game most valuable player Ga’Quincy McKinstry of Pinson Valley, had an All-Star Classic record.
The series started in 1988 with Alabama winning in three overtimes 24-21. The 34th game Saturday improved Alabama’s record to 23-11 overall.
Alabama got two interceptions from McKinstry and Saraland defensive back Terrente Hinton and one by Auburn’s Noah Warren. The three standouts had 120 yards in interception return yardage.
Senior tight end Brody Dalton of three-time state champion Fyffe caught one pass for 28 yards. Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield served as an assistant coach for the Alabama All-Stars.
The hosts got their first break when Hinton picked off a Mississippi pass on the second play of the game to give Alabama the ball at the Mississippi 15-yard line. However, Mississippi’s defense stiffened, and Spain Park kicker Drake Tabor missed wide left on his 28-yard field goal.
Alabama took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter when quarterback Will Crowder of Gardendale found big-play receiver Christian Lewis of Pleasant Grove in the right corner of the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown to cap a five-play, 63-yard drive at the 1:33 mark.
Alabama took a 10-0 lead late in the second quarter when Tabor booted a 25-yard field goal to cap a 14-play, 82-yard drive with 1:07 left before intermission.
McKinstry, considered Alabama’s top recruit for the class of 2021, turned in the most exciting play of the game on what was unofficially the last play of the first half when he intercepted a Mississippi pass at the Alabama 3-yard line, made an incredible spin move to evade two tacklers and then sprinted 97 yards for a touchdown. The score was called back on a blind-side block penalty.
McKinstry also had two catches in the first half for 51 yards – including a 43-yarder for the longest reception in the game. He finished with three catches for a team-leading 76 yards. He also had 26 yards in interception returns officially, netting no yards on his 97-yard return due to a penalty and sprinting 26 yards before stepping out of bounds in the final minute to end Mississippi’s last possession.
Early in the second half, Mississippi defensive back Charles Thomas of Horn Lake averted another Alabama drive with an interception of a pass intended for McKinstry at the Mississippi 3-yard line.
Warren returned the favor with an interception at the Mississippi 47 and ran it back 32 yards to the Mississippi 15. The visitors’ defense stiffened again, however, and Alabama settled for a 27-yard field goal by Tabor to take a 13-0 lead at 2:23 in the period.
Tabor actually had two tries for the field goal. His first was blocked by Mississippi and returned for a touchdown by Keyzhawn Lawrence of Starkville, but the play was challenged and nullified when Mississippi was called for rushing too many defenders on the kick as per special Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game rules.
Lawrence, who was named the Mississippi game MVP, followed up midway in the fourth quarter with a 94-yard fumble return to cut the Alabama lead to 13-7. He finished with a game-high 12 tackles.
Alabama answered with Lewis making a spectacular grab of Crowder’s 11-yard pass and then tight-roping the end-zone line for his second TD. He finished with four catches for 57 yards.
Crowder was 9-of-12 passing for 152 yards and two TDs. Trey Higgins of Oxford went 6-of-9 for 95 yards. Hewitt-Trussville’s Armoni Goodwin led all rushers with 68 yards on 11 carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.