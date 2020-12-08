Joel Dobbins drained the game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds left, sending Marshall Christian to a thrilling 63-60 victory over Tabernacle in varsity boys basketball action.
The contest was tied 14-14 after a quarter, but the Stallions led 32-23 at the half and 46-42 after three periods.
“It was a big win for us,” MCS head coach Phillip James said. “Tabernacle is considered as one of the best teams in the state, plus it puts us 2-0 in region play.
“We’ve still got a lot of room for improvement, especially on how to finish a game. We were up by seven with a minute to go and allowed them to tie it 60-60 with about eight seconds to go. We were able to get the ball in, and Noah Williams pushed the ball up the middle of the floor and found Joel on the wing for the winning shot.”
Joel Dobbins’ 20 points led the Stallions’ offense. Jacob Lewis scored 13 and Williams 11.
Evan Dobbins netted nine, Easton Gazic six and Jayvyn Harris four.
Joel Dobbins grabbed eight rebounds and Harris six. Lewis collected seven assists, six boards and four steals.
