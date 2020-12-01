The Boaz-Crossville basketball games scheduled for Pirate Gymnasium on Friday night have been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues.
A makeup date for the Class 5A, Area 13 contests will be announced later.
The Boaz at DAR games that were postponed Tuesday have been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12. There will be two varsity games only beginning at 3 p.m.
