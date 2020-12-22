Evan Dobbins scored a season-high 26 points, propelling Marshall Christian School to a 60-51 win over Providence in varsity boys basketball action Dec. 11.
Joel Dobbins contributed 11 points while Jayvyn Harris had 10. Jacob Lewis netted seven, Noah Williams four and Vincent Tenchavez two.
The Stallions led 16-3, 30-19 and 44-34 at the quarter breaks.
“We still have to get better at putting teams away and not letting them get back within reach,” Marshall Christian head coach Phillip James said. “We were up 26-8 at one point in the second quarter, and we started taking bad shots, making bad passes and just quit focusing on the game.
“Providence actually cut the lead to 36-34 during the third quarter. During that stretch, we had more turnovers than shots. We have to get that fixed.”
