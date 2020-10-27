LOCUST FORK — West End closed out its injury-plagued 2020 football season with a 37-18 loss to Locust Fork in a Class 2A, Region 6 game Friday, Oct. 23.
The Patriots finished with a 4-6 overall record and a 1-6 mark in region play. They lost their last four games of the season.
Down the stretch, West End played without seven starters or major contributors who were sidelined due to injuries. The Patriots lost senior starting quarterback Eli Pearce to a knee injury against Cleveland in their fourth game of the year.
At Locust Fork, freshman quarterback Marty Wooten, who replaced Pearce, threw three touchdown passes — two to Trevor Willett and one to Jay Glover.
Isaiah Roberson led the Patriots’ defense with 14 tackles and one tackle for loss. Hunter Tucker racked up 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack, and he also forced a fumble.
Jake Edwards recorded nine tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble. Willett had nine tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.
