WEST POINT — Make no mistake about it, the Warriors had one goal in mind on Friday night.
And, after an outstanding performance against Douglas, it’s safe to say they accomplished that goal.
West Point blanked the Eagles 49-0 at Warrior Field, claiming their first postseason berth since 2017 and fifth overall in eight seasons under coach Don Farley.
With the victory, the Warriors improved to 3-5 this season and 3-2 in Class 5A, Region 7.
West Point took a quick 7-0 lead on Kelton Washington’s 10-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Keynan Baker’s 50-yard interception return later in the stanza made it 14-0 Warriors, and the home team added four scores in the second frame to build a 42-0 halftime advantage.
Will Cochran garnered a pair of touchdown runs (3 and 4 yards) to go along with a 56-yard TD pass (Kobe Bowers), while Washington punched it in from 8 yards out for his second score.
Carter Thornton wrapped up the scoring with a 75-yard kickoff return to open the second half, which consisted of eight-minute quarters and a running clock.
Cochran finished 5 of 9 through the air for 129 yards. He added 27 rushing yards.
Washington (67 yards) and Thornton (42 yards) also contributed to the ground attack.
Bowers (76 yards) and Branson Smith (46 yards) were the top targets in the passing game.
Additionally, the Maroon and White held Douglas to less than 100 yards of total offense.
Eli Teal passed for 29 yards for the Eagles, with 18 of them going to Dakota Stewart.
Douglas hosts Crossville on Oct. 23 in its final home game of the season.
