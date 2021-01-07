Visiting Geraldine used a big third quarter and three players in double figures to pull away from host Hokes Bluff, 69-47, in area boys basketball action Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs carried a 29-21 lead into halftime, then took control of the game in the third, outscoring the hosts 25-13 to build a 20 point lead, then cruising the rest of the way.
"We struggled for most of the first half and looked like we hadn't played in a couple weeks," Geraldine coach Jeremy Smith said. "We came out the third quarter and played with more intensity and moved the ball much better. I was proud of the effort and happy for getting another area win."
The Bulldogs were led by Jaxon Colvin, who scored a game-high 17 points in the win, and aded six rebounds. Kaejuan Hatley and Ridge Berry each scored 10 for Geraldine, with Berry pulling down a game-high eight rebounds.
The Bulldogs return to the court tonight when they return the favor and host Hokes Bluff in a varsity doubleheader.
