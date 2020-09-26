The Marshall Christian School varsity volleyball team opened its 2020 season by competing in the 12-team Tiger Jam Tournament in Eastaboga on Aug. 14-15.
In pool play, Marshall Christian lost to Tabernacle of Gardendale 23-25, 25-22, 25-8 and to Cornerstone-Decatur 25-10, 17-25, 25-14.
Tabernacle went on to win the silver bracket while Cornerstone finished runner-up in the gold bracket.
In bracket play, the Stallions beat Brooklane of Hueytown 25-15, 25-20 and Cullman Christian 25-23, 25-13 to win the bronze division.
Marshall Christian’s leaders for the tournament were:
Dacey Motes, junior, 24 kills
Cathryn Lynn, sophomore, 23 kills and 14 aces
Lauren Davis, senior, 30 assists and 18 digs
Lily Williams, sophomore, 28 assists
Davis made the all-tournament team.
The Stallions swept Pineview Christian of Harvest 25-22, 25-14, 25-12 on Aug. 17.
Lynn led the way with 12 kills and six aces. Motes collected seven kills and Davis six aces.
MCS knocked off Huntsville Christian 25-13, 25-7, 25-18 on Aug. 20.
Zoe Smith, a sophomore, finished with 14 aces and six kills. Motes totaled six kills, and sophomore Jacque Willis served five aces.
Cornerstone-Rainsville defeated the Stallions 25-22, 25-20, 14-25, 25-10 on Aug. 24.
Lynn racked up 15 kills and five blocks. Motes got eight kills, Davis 15 digs and Williams 13 assists.
Cornerstone-Decatur upended the Stallions 25-20, 25-19, 25-22 on Aug. 25.
Lynn posted 11 kills, and senior Lillyian Smith scored seven kills. Davis contributed 18 digs and 12 assists, and she received 17 serves with no passing errors.
Marshall Christian won 25-13, 25-17, 25-12 at Huntsville Christian on Sept. 1.
Smith had six kills, and Lynn closed with six kills and 10 aces. Davis collected 15 assists and six aces.
Marshall Christian’s other team members are senior Natalie Njuyen, sophomore Kaitlyn Campbell and sophomore Gracie Tucker.
Their teammates voted Davis and Lynn as captains for the season.
