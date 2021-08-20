After six games last season the West End Patriots sat at 4-2, four games to go and the 2A playoffs a possibility.
But it all went downhill from there for the Patriots, as injuries mounted and the team dropped the final four games of the season, including two by less than a field goal, finishing the year 4-6, and missing out on the postseason.
Following that season, the Patriots opted to go in a new direction, bringing in new head coach Derrick Sewell following a successful run at Ragland, and while there have been growing pains and adjusting to the transition that comes with a new coach, Sewell is excited by the progress his players have made from the spring into fall, and the excitement they’ve shown for the new regime, as well as their attention to the small things that the new coaching staff is working to implement.
“They showed a lot of excitement when I got here,” Sewell said of the team. “They’ve worked hard the last part of spring and now into summer. They understand the expectation, the standards have been set, and they are matching it and living up to it. We’ve had good attendance, good attention to details, which in my mind is a big deal. If we can be attentive to the details, then I think we can set ourselves up to be successful.”
In addition to Sewell coming in, the Patriots completely overhauled their staff, with just one returning coach from the previous regime. One of the key additions was Lance Smith, who worked with the team throughout the spring, then was officially hired in June as the defensive coordinator, with Smith previously having head coaching experience at his stops before West End.
That fresh start for the coaches has carried over into the players, where Sewell said they have had good numbers for a 2A school, with around 35 to 40 players out for the varsity team as fall camp got underway. Sewell also noted that a number of players have taken advantage of that clean slate by coming back out to the football team, or by shedding labels and preconceptions they may have had under the previous coaches.
“That was one of the first things we talked about when I met the kids, that I don’t know you, you don’t know me, and this is a great opportunity. If you’ve been given a label, whether that label was fair or not, there’s no labels, you have an opportunity to impress with the way you work with your dedication, with your accountability,” Sewell said of the new opportunities. “And you can tell that there are several who have taken that maybe did have a label that they wouldn’t have necessarily been proud of that have showed, hey, this is who I am. And, you know, even with the newer kids, there were some kids that weren’t playing for whatever reason, but with a new coach, there’s always that opportunity of let’s give this another shot. And we’ve had some of those, we’ve had some good surprises come out of that on people that can help us.”
As the team has gone through a successful spring that included a spring game win and a number of strong showings in 7-on-7s, it’s been the defense that has stood out to Sewell, something that has pleased him after the Patriots woes recently, including last season where they gave up an average of 31.7 points per game.
“I really like the strides we made defensively,” Sewell explained. “It’s kind of the elephant in the room where the defense has been in the past and struggled the last few years defensively. I think their depth of knowledge is growing, and I feel like they’re learning football, or at least learning our system.”
Offensively and defensively, the Patriots return a strong running back in Isaiah Roberson, who was All-Etowah County a year ago, and someone that Sewell sees emphasizing even more this season. In addition to his running prowess, Roberson was also a leader defensively for the Patriots last season, racking up 92 tackles, including nine of them for loss.
“He is our leader,” Sewell said. “And he’s a natural leader, and we expect him to have a big year in this new system and he’ll get quite a few more touches than he’s used to, but he’s welcoming that responsibility.”
In addition to Roberson, Thad Pearce is another key returner on both sides, making 41 tackles last season along with his slot receiver duties.
“We feel good about our offensive line,” Sewell added about the offense. “We have a bunch of seniors up there.” Ashton Self is a key member of both lines, along with Boaz transfer Jacob Umphrey.
At quarterback, Tyler Jones will get the nod to start after coming off a season where he sat out with an ACL injury.
As for expectations for the Patriots, Sewell hopes that all the preparation and work the team has put in will lead to more consistency, hoping to avoid the long runs that they saw last season without a win.
“For me and our staff, and for these kids, we’re all competitors.” Sewell concluded. “So, we better have the goal to win. But we also understand as coaches and our job right now is to make sure that we prepare these young men in their steps to take to get to those wins, because a win is earned. You can’t just go half-heartedly in the classroom, and studying the playbooks, or in the weight room and expect an outcome that deserves a win. And so that’s the biggest thing is we want to establish, culture has turned into kind of this mod word, we want to establish a standard, a standard of working hard, being accountable to one another, and expecting to win. So certainly, anytime we go into a season, our expectation is to win. We want to win. But the greater expectation is making sure we’re taking the steps to get to where we can win consistently.”
The Patriots open their 2021 campaign on August 20 with a road game against nearby rival Susan Moore.
