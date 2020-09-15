GERALDINE — Class 3A, No. 3 Geraldine whipped DeKalb County rival Sylvania 25-13, 25-11 in varsity volleyball action Monday at Nix Gymnasium.
Statistical leaders for the Bulldogs (9-8) were:
Jaden Dismuke, two aces, four kills, one assist and five digs
Zoey Faulkner, one kill, 21 assists, one dig and one block
Lilly Rowell, nine kills, one assist, one block and six digs
Alexis Powell, one ace, two kills and four digs
Brooklyn Hall, seven kills, three blocks and one dig
Tinsley Satterfield, one assist and three digs
Chloe Murdock, two aces and two digs
Lydia West, one ace and four kills
Also on Monday, the Bulldogs lost to 2A, No. 7 Sand Rock 29-31, 25-23, 15-12 in a hard-fought match.
Leaders for Geraldine were:
Satterfield, six digs
Murdock, four digs and one assist
Hall, seven kills, five blocks and three digs
Dismuke, five kills and eight digs
Faulkner, one kill, two blocks, six digs and 28 assists
Powell, three kills, two blocks and 11 digs
Rowell, four aces, 10 kills, four blocks and five digs
West, one ace, four kills, six blocks and two digs
Geraldine is 2-0 in the 3A, Area 12 standings. The Bulldogs travel to Glencoe on Thursday for their final area match of the regular season.
“If we win, we will host on October 17,” Geraldine head coach Renee Bearden said of the area tournament.
Other upcoming matches for the Bulldogs are:
Sept. 22, at Fort Payne
Sept. 24, at Albertville vs. AHS and Oneonta
Sept. 26, at Danville Tournament
Sept. 29, at Ider vs. Ider and Scottsboro
Oct. 8, at Fairview vs. Fairview and Russellville
Oct. 10, DeKalb County Tournament at Crossville
Oct. 15, Guntersville
