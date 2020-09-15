GERALDINE — Class 3A, No. 3 Geraldine whipped DeKalb County rival Sylvania 25-13, 25-11 in varsity volleyball action Monday at Nix Gymnasium.

Statistical leaders for the Bulldogs (9-8) were:

Jaden Dismuke, two aces, four kills, one assist and five digs

Zoey Faulkner, one kill, 21 assists, one dig and one block

Lilly Rowell, nine kills, one assist, one block and six digs

Alexis Powell, one ace, two kills and four digs

Brooklyn Hall, seven kills, three blocks and one dig

Tinsley Satterfield, one assist and three digs

Chloe Murdock, two aces and two digs

Lydia West, one ace and four kills

Also on Monday, the Bulldogs lost to 2A, No. 7 Sand Rock 29-31, 25-23, 15-12 in a hard-fought match.

Leaders for Geraldine were:

Satterfield, six digs

Murdock, four digs and one assist

Hall, seven kills, five blocks and three digs

Dismuke, five kills and eight digs

Faulkner, one kill, two blocks, six digs and 28 assists

Powell, three kills, two blocks and 11 digs

Rowell, four aces, 10 kills, four blocks and five digs

West, one ace, four kills, six blocks and two digs

Geraldine is 2-0 in the 3A, Area 12 standings. The Bulldogs travel to Glencoe on Thursday for their final area match of the regular season.

“If we win, we will host on October 17,” Geraldine head coach Renee Bearden said of the area tournament.

Other upcoming matches for the Bulldogs are:

Sept. 22, at Fort Payne

Sept. 24, at Albertville vs. AHS and Oneonta

Sept. 26, at Danville Tournament

Sept. 29, at Ider vs. Ider and Scottsboro

Oct. 8, at Fairview vs. Fairview and Russellville

Oct. 10, DeKalb County Tournament at Crossville

Oct. 15, Guntersville

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.