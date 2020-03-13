Ethan Minor’s walk-off single ended an 11-inning marathon and lifted the Albertville Aggies to a thrilling 6-5 triumph over rival Arab in Tuesday night’s varsity baseball game at Sheldon Elmore Park.
Albertville grabbed a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Arab scored three runs in the top of the fifth to grab a 5-4 advantage, but the Aggies tied it 5-5 with a run in the home half of the inning.
The score remain tied until the bottom of the 11th. Brendan Merrell led off with a single, and Hayden Mann and Alex Johnson followed with walks, loading the bases. Minor stepped to the plate and smacked a 1-2 pitch into left field, chasing home Merrell with the game-winning run.
Johnson batted 3-for-5 with two doubles and one RBI to lead Albertville’s 10-hit attack. Minor ended 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
Caleb Champion went 1-for-3 with a double, one run and one RBI, and Cole Smedley doubled. Tristan Golden singled and knocked in a run, Merrell singled and scored two runs and Sam Sheets singled.
Mann received three walks and scored two runs, and Carter Jenkins scored once.
Tyler Lowery earned the win in relief for the Aggies, as he pitched the final 6 2/3 innings. He allowed two hits, one run and four walks while striking out three.
Landen Powell started and threw 4 1/3 innings. He yielded four hits, four runs and two walks. He struck out two.
Will Hudson paced Arab with two hits, including a double, and two runs. William Walker stroked a double.
Aggies 11, Ashville 1: Albertville scored six runs in the third and slammed the door with a five-run fifth, whipping the Bulldogs in five innings on March 7 at Sheldon Elmore Park.
Champion batted 2-for-3 with a triple and one run for the Aggies. Andy Howard finished 1-for-1 with a double, one run and two RBIs.
Golden went 1-for-1 with an RBI while Powell was 1-for-2 with two runs and one RBI. Sheets closed 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Johnson batted 1-for-3.
Albertville’s Scout Dixon collected three of the 10 walks issued by Ashville’s pitching staff. He scored two runs.
Minor walked twice and scored a run, and Drake Bearden and Lowery both contributed one run and one RBI. Smedley and Mann each scored a run.
Champion and Halen Painter combined for a two-hitter.
Champion started and picked up the win. He tossed four innings and yielded one hit and three walks with seven strikeouts.
Painter pitched the fifth inning. He gave up one hit and one run while striking out one.
Aggies 9, Boaz 8: Albertville plated four runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally for a victory over its archrival March 5 at Sheldon Elmore Park.
Trailing 5-1 entering the top of the seventh, the Pirates exploded for seven runs — all with two outs — to leap in front 8-5.
A pair of singles, followed by an error, loaded the bases for Alex Hutchens, who delivered an RBI single cutting it to 5-2. Albertville committed another error, enabling the Pirates to score their third and fourth runs.
McKane Holland stepped to the plate and gave Boaz a 7-5 lead by blasting a three-run homer to center field. A pitch hit Jackson Sarratt, and Andrew Burns followed with an RBI triple.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Aggies collected their final three runs with two outs.
Golden started the rally with a walk, and Minor and Sheets followed with singles. Boaz center fielder Mason Alexander threw out Minor at second base as Golden advanced to third base.
Smedley’s sacrifice fly to center drove in Golden, trimming it to 8-6.
Lowery, Merrell and Mann delivered consecutive singles, with Merrell and Mann each driving in a run. Mann’s RBI tied it 8-8.
Merrell scored the game-winning run on an error.
Mann paced AHS by going 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Minor finished 3-for-4 with an RBI, Lowery 2-for-3 with two runs and Johnson 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Sheets went 1-for-1 with a run, and Golden was 1-for-3 with two runs.
Merrell contributed a single, one RBI and two runs. Champion had one run and one RBI. Dixon scored a run while Smedley got an RBI.
Golden was the winning pitcher in relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.