FYFFE — In a battle between two of Class 3A’s top teams, Plainview pulled away in the second half to beat Fyffe 60-46 in varsity boys basketball action Dec. 11 at Mike Cochran Gymnasium.
Fyffe fell to 2-1 in the Class 3A, Area 14 standings and 5-2 overall. The Bears improved to 12-1.
It was the rivals’ first game as 3A area foes.
Plainview led 22-16 after a quarter, but Fyffe rallied and forced a 30-30 tie at intermission. The Bears took a 43-39 advantage at the final break.
“Coach [Robi] Coker did a great job getting his kids ready to play,” Fyffe head coach Neal Thrash said. “Plainview really outplayed us on both ends of the floor. We just didn’t have an answer for Luke Smith.
“We have a lot of things to correct to compete with them.”
Smith scored a game-high 21 points. Two other Bears scored in double figures — Cole Millican with 17 and Jonah Williams with 10.
Xavier Works paced the Red Devils with 15 points. Micah Johnson scored eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.