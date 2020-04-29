Sardis Youth Baseball and Softball announced on its Facebook page the 2020 spring ball season has been canceled in the best interest of the children’s health and safety due to the coronavirus pandemic.
League officials made the decision after discussions with parents and Sardis City officials.
Refunds will be issued based on the registration and receipt records on file. All refunds will be made by May 25. If for some reason a refund is not received, call 256-593-6492, extension 3 after May 25.
League officials encourage everyone to stay safe and well while looking forward to playing ball once again in the future.
