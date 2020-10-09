FAIRVIEW — George Redding couldn’t have asked for a better birthday present.
Quarterback Parker Martin accounted for five touchdowns, Fairview garnered its first shutout since 2018 and Redding — the longtime coach turned 44 on Thursday — saw his Aggies blank Crossville 35-0 inside Dafford Smith Stadium to improve to 6-1 overall (4-1 in Class 5A, Region 7) on the season.
Fairview’s defense held Crossville (0-7, 0-4) to just 98 yards on 45 plays, its strongest performance of the fall.
Martin threw three touchdown passes in the first half — 18 yards to Caden Jennings, 30 yards to Eli Speegle and 4 yards to JT White — to stake the Aggies to a 21-0 lead at halftime.
He also added a 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and a 33-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to cap off the scoring for the Purple and Gold.
Martin finished 13 of 17 through the air for 153 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.
He tossed in 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and provided seven tackles on defense.
Tyler Simmons racked up 88 yards on 14 carries, while Jennings (four receptions, 45 yards), Speegle (three receptions, 54 yards) and White (two receptions, 24 yards) were Martin’s top targets in the passing game.
Bryson Chamness, Dalton Payne, Eli Frost and Jameson Goble also caught passes.
Fairview travels to Brewer on Oct. 16 for a non-region matchup. Crossville, meanwhile, returns home to host Sardis in Region 7 action.
The battle of the Lions will result in one team earning its first victory of the season. Sardis is riding an 11-game winning streak in the rivalry.
Colton Adkins led the Lions with 58 yards on 26 carries.
Armando Chavez added 21 rushing yards on seven carries, and Alex Chacon recorded an interception.
