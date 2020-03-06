DOUGLAS — The Douglas varsity softball team improved to 6-1 on the 2020 season by whipping J.B. Pennington 11-1 in five innings Tuesday night.
The Eagles scored two runs in the first inning, one in the second, three in the fourth and five in the fifth. They collected 12 hits and took advantage of six Pennington errors.
MacKinley Portillo and Madison Wright both doubled twice, and Hailey Johnson also stroked a double for Douglas.
Johnson batted 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, and Portillo closed 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Wright finished 2-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs, and Anna Matthews went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Camille Thompson was 1-for-2 with one run and one RBI, and Cheyenne Hamby batted 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI.
Kayla Echols scored two runs while Carlie Camp and Mallory Ackles all scored one.
Thompson was the winning pitcher. She dominated the Tigers in the circle, limiting them to one hit and one walk while striking out 12.
