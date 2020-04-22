TUSCALOOSA — Alabama sophomore point guard Kira Lewis Jr. announced Tuesday he will forego his final two seasons of college eligibility and keep his name in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Lewis, who is projected as a middle first-round pick, will look to become the 16th player in program history to hear his named called in the first round of the NBA Draft, which will take place June 25.
Lewis is coming off a sensational sophomore campaign on his way to earning first team All-SEC and first team United States Basketball Writers Association All-District honors.
A two-time SEC Player of the Week, he led the Crimson Tide in scoring (18.5 points per game), assists (5.2 per game), steals (1.8 per game), minutes (37.6 per game) and field goals made (206) and attempted (449) this past season.
Additionally, he paced the SEC in minutes, ranked third in assists and steals, and finished fourth in scoring average.
The 19-year-old point guard ranked as one of the top transition players in all of college basketball. His 5.1 transition points per game were fourth-best among all Division I players this past season.
