FLORENCE — Braly Stadium, the University of North Alabama’s football home, has been the scene of many memorable Jacksonville State victories, most famously the Gamecocks’ 1992 NCAA Division II national championship.
Playing without head coach John Grass, who watched from his home after testing positive for COVID-19 two days earlier, Jacksonville State overcame a halftime deficit to defeat UNA 24-17 before a socially distanced crowd of 4,632 Oct. 17.
Zerrick Cooper ran for two scores and tied the school record with his 61st career touchdown pass as the Gamecocks (2-1) beat their longtime rival for the fourth straight time.
Senior tight end Trae Barry caught five passes for 104 yards — his fourth career 100-yard receiving effort — and Cooper accounted for 290 scrimmage yards in the 48th meeting between the schools.
The outcome was not decided until safety Nicario Harper intercepted a desperation UNA heave at the JSU 1-yard line on the game’s final play.
The series resumes in 2021 when the Lions visit Jacksonville.
