Florida at Ole Miss, 11 a.m.
ESPN, Sirius 137/108, XM 191/190
Ole Miss leads the series 12-11-1
Mississippi State at LSU, 2:30 p.m.
CBS, Sirius 108, XM 384/190
LSU leads the series 75-35-3
Georgia at Arkansas, 3 p.m.
SEC Network, Sirius 109
Georgia leads the series 10-4
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m.
SEC Network Alternate Channel, Sirius 137, XM 384/191
Texas A&M leads the series 2-0
Tennessee at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
SEC Network, Sirius 83/136, XM 83/192
Tennessee leads the series 26-10-2
• Thirteen times in the last 14 seasons, a team from the SEC has advanced to the national championship game. The SEC has won 10 of those contests, with two of the losses coming in the game’s final seconds. The winner of the SEC Championship Game has advanced to the National Championship Game all but once since 2006.
• The SEC went 8-2 in the postseason in 2019. No other conference totaled more than four bowl wins.
• Not counting games versus each other, the SEC is 8-3 all-time in College Football Playoff games, playing in five of the six CFP Championship Games (winning three of the six).
Since 2006, the SEC has posted a 23- 13 (.639) record in BCS/CFP games — more wins and appearances than any other Power 5 conference.
• The SEC is 90-53 (.629) in bowl games since 2006, the only FBS league with a .600 or better winning percentage and 27 wins more than the next closest conference.
• More than 350 players from Southeastern Conference schools were listed on the initial 53-man NFL rosters to begin the 2020 season. Seven SEC schools had at least 25 former players on active rosters, including Alabama with a league-high 57.
• The SEC led the nation’s conferences in NFL Draft picks for the 14th consecutive year in 2020 with 63 selections, the second most in SEC history. The SEC nished the first three rounds with 40 selections, which ties the all-time record for the most selections by a conference through the first four rounds. This marked the sixth straight year for the SEC to see 50 or more players taken in the NFL Draft. Only once in the last 25 years has another conference other than the SEC seen 50 or more players drafted.
(0) comments
