Arkansas (1-1, 1-1) at Auburn (1-1, 1-1)
3 p.m., ESPN
FM 95.9, Sirius 138, XM 386/190
» Capacity at Jordan-Hare Stadium will be 17,490 for Saturday’s game. Auburn is the only SEC institution to allocate the majority of its limited capacity tickets to students.
Auburn holds a 17-11-1 advantage in the series history with Arkansas, and the Tigers were 34-3 winners in the last matchup in Auburn in 2018. Auburn was a 51-10 winner last season at Arkansas.
The Tigers lead 8-5-1 in games played at Jordan-Hare Stadium and lead 8-5 in games played at Fayetteville. Auburn won the only matchup played in Memphis (1984), while Arkansas won the only one at Little Rock (1995).
Auburn has won the last four meetings by at least 31 points, the first time in program history the Tigers have won four straight games against an SEC opponent by at least 30 points. The current four-game winning streak by Auburn is the longest winning streak by either team in series history.
Through the first 25 games in the series, Auburn outscored Arkansas by a total of just 633-629, an average differential of just 0.16 points per contest. The first 10 games of the series featured six games decided by six points or fewer, including one tie. Only three games were decided by 17 or more points.
» Quarterback Bo Nix had his Auburn record streak of 251 consecutive pass attempts thrown without an interception stopped at Georgia. Nix was second nationally behind Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.
Nix has totaled 11 scores (seven pass/four rush) in five career SEC games at Jordan-Hare Stadium. In those, Nix averages 265.2 passing yards and 39.2 rushing yards with a 62.2 completion percentage.
» Auburn has allowed only 18.61 points per game in Kevin Steele’s tenure as defensive coordinator, 10th among FBS teams.
Auburn is third nationally in the FBS, al- lowing just 41 rushing touchdowns since the start of the 2016 season.
Alabama (2-0, 2-0) at Ole Miss (1-1, 1-1)
6:30 p.m., ESPN
FM 92.7, Sirius 132/133, XM 192/203
On Thursday, the kickoff time for the game was changed to 6:30 due to Hurricane Delta. The game was originally scheduled to start at 5. The SEC made the change to provide a forecast for better game conditions.
Alabama and Ole Miss will meet for the 68th time on Saturday, with the Crimson Tide holding a 55-10-2 all-time advantage in the series. Alabama head coach Nick Saban is 15-3 all-time and 11-2 at Alabama in his career against the Rebels.
Saban vs. former assistants: Alabama’s matchup against Ole Miss will be the 21st meeting and second this season between Saban and one of his former assistants.
Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin was a member of the Alabama staff from 2014-16. Saban is 20-0 all-time against his former staffers during his tenure at Alabama.
92 in a row vs. unranked teams: With its 38-19 win at Missouri to begin the 2020 campaign, Alabama has defeated 92 consecutive unranked teams under Saban, the longest streak in FBS history. The current streak began with a win over Colorado on Dec. 30, 2007 in the Independence Bowl. The previous record was 72 games.
Dominating the top 25: Alabama’s 52-24 win over Texas A&M on Oct. 3 was Saban’s 19th career win by 25-plus points against a ranked opponent. That total ties Tom Osborne for the second-most wins by 25-plus in the Associated Press Poll era (since 1936).
Bobby Bowden is the all-time leader with 20 total wins of 25-plus against a ranked opponent. The 52 points against the Aggies also tied for the fourth-most points by an Alabama team against a ranked opponent under Saban.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.