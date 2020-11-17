The SEC Office on Monday announced the start times and television networks for its games on Saturday, Nov. 28, the 10th weekend of the SEC regular season.
The traditional SEC Network tripleheader will feature Arkansas at Missouri in the first game of the day, Mississippi State at Ole Miss in the afternoon window and Georgia at South Carolina in primetime.
The “SEC on CBS” game will feature Auburn at Alabama.
The complete schedule is:
Arkansas at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Kentucky at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN
Auburn at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Mississippi State at Ole Miss, 3 p.m., SEC Network
LSU at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPN
Georgia at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Alternate
League creates
scheduling flexibility
The Southeastern Conference will utilize Dec. 19 as a playing date for football games rescheduled during the 2020 season due to the impact of COVID-19 and has established parameters that allow for the adjustment of game opponents as late as five days prior to competition, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Nov. 13.
All games currently scheduled to be played after Nov. 21 are subject to weekly evaluation in order to reschedule games that have been postponed during the 2020 season.
“It has been a goal of the SEC to play a complete football schedule provided we maintain a healthy environment for student-athletes and everyone around our football programs,” Sankey said.
“The added flexibility of a December 19 playing date for teams that do not qualify for the SEC Football Championship and the ability to adjust opponents on five-day notification provide a greater opportunity for our schools to play a full schedule of games in 2020.”
Dec. 19 is the date of the SEC Football Championship Game to be played in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Teams that do not qualify for the championship game would be eligible to play games on Dec. 19 that are rescheduled during the remaining weeks of the 2020 football season.
In addition, the conference office may revise the weekly football schedule up to 8 p.m. on the Monday prior to Saturday games for the purpose of maximizing the number of games available to be played.
The games subject to rescheduling would only be those on a team’s original schedule and against opponents that a team has not yet played.
