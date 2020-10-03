No. 13 Texas A&M (1-0, 1-0) at No. 2
Alabama (1-0, 1-0)
Saturday, 2:30 p.m., CBS
FM 92.7, Sirius 133/105, XM 192/190
Alabama and Texas A&M will square off for the 13th time in series history on Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The Crimson Tide holds a 10-2 lead in the previous 12 pairings, including last season’s 47-28 win in College Station. The 2019 victory is part of the Tide’s seven-game winning streak against A&M dating back to UA’s 49-42 win at Kyle Field on Sept. 14, 2013.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is 7-1 in his career against the Aggies with all eight matchups occurring during his tenure in Tuscaloosa. Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is 0-3 all-time against Alabama.
Home sweet home openers: The Crimson Tide owns a 79-11-2 (.870) all-time record across 92 total home-opening games. Currently, UA is riding an 18-game winning streak in the team’s first game at Bryant- Denny Stadium. Under head coach Nick Saban, the Tide sports a perfect 13-0 record in home openers.
Success at Bryant-Denny: Alabama has won 49 of the last 51 games at its home stadium. Alabama boasts the best all-time home winning percentage in the FBS with an .831 (272-54-3) mark at Bryant-Denny Stadium since its opening in 1929. The Crimson Tide is 83-8 (.912) at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the tenure of Nick Saban, including a 79-5 (.941) record since the 2008 season.
Saban vs. former assistants: Saban is set to face his former assistants in four consecutive weeks starting this weekend. A&M’s Jimbo Fisher was a member of LSU’s staff under Saban from 2000-04. Saban is 19-0 all-time against his former staffers during his tenure at Alabama.
No. 7 Auburn (1-0, 1-0) at No. 4 Georgia (1-0, 1-0)
Saturday, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
FM 95.9, Sirius 133/84, XM 192/84
Georgia leads the series 60-56-8, winning 15 of the last 19 games. Auburn owns a winning record in Athens (18-15) while Georgia has a winning mark on the Plains (17-12-2).
The Bulldogs were 27-10 winners in the last game played in Athens (2018). Georgia was a 21-14 winner last season at Jordan- Hare Stadium.
Auburn is 17-22-1 against ranked Georgia teams all-time (6-11-1 in Auburn), while the Bulldogs are 13-28-1 vs. the Tigers when they are ranked (7-11-1 in Auburn).
This is the earliest meeting during the season since the first game between the schools in 1892 (played Feb. 20) and will be only the sixth time the matchup has been played in October. The last was in 1936 (Oct. 24).
The Auburn-Georgia series is tied for the second-most played current FBS series entering this season (Minnesota-Wisconsin 129, Cincinnati-Miami of Ohio 124, North Carolina-Virginia 124).
The two teams did not play in 1943, because Auburn did not field a team due to World War II, and did not play in 1917 and 1918 because of World War I and the subsequent influenza outbreak. With those exceptions, Auburn and Georgia have played continuously since 1898.
