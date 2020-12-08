BIRMINGHAM — The Southeastern Conference has announced a schedule for football games to be played on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 as a result of game postponements during the 2020 season due to the impact of COVID-19.
This rescheduling of games allows for the continued opportunity for all 14 SEC teams to each play 10 games in the 2020 season.
Prior to the 2020 season, Dec. 12 was designated as an open date for all schools in order to reschedule postponements that developed during the season due to the impact of COVID-19. Dec. 19 is the date of the SEC Football Championship Game to be played in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Teams that do not qualify for the championship game are eligible to play rescheduled games on Dec. 19.
Schedule of games for Dec. 12:
LSU at Florida (rescheduled from Oct. 17)
Auburn at Mississippi State (rescheduled from Nov. 14)
Georgia at Missouri (rescheduled from Nov. 14)
Tennessee at Vanderbilt (rescheduled from Nov. 28)
Alabama at Arkansas (rescheduled from Dec. 5)
Schedule of games for Dec. 19:
Texas A&M at Tennessee (rescheduled from Nov. 14)
Ole Miss at LSU (rescheduled from Dec. 5)
Missouri at Mississippi State (rescheduled from Dec. 5)
Vanderbilt at Georgia (rescheduled from Dec. 5)
SEC Championship, Alabama vs. Florida
“Last SEC road game, last SEC game for us,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.
“This is our 10th game, and if you think back to over the summer and somebody told us we would have made it through 10 SEC games, that would’ve been a big accomplishment. I’m real proud of our team and the way they handled themselves with the COVID etiquette and everything that goes with it.”
The Ole Miss at Texas A&M football game Dec. 12 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Ole Miss football program, consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements.
The opportunity to reschedule the game will be contingent on any cancellation of games currently scheduled for Dec. 19 due to COVID-19. Otherwise, the game will not be played and would be declared a no-contest.
