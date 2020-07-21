BIRMINGHAM – Southeastern Conference student-athletes who elect to not participate in intercollegiate athletics during the fall 2020 academic semester because of health and/or safety concerns related to COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarships honored by their university and will remain in good standing with their team, the conference announced Friday.
The action is the result of a unanimous vote of the SEC’s presidents and chancellors following a recommendation of the conference’s athletics directors.
“SEC universities are committed to full support of their student-athletes, whether or not a student-athlete decides to participate in sports during these uncertain times,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said.
The SEC will continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19 to determine if the policy should be extended to the spring of 2021 or beyond.
