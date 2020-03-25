Snead State players Jason King and Connie Clarke earned recognition from the Alabama Community College Conference for their performances during the 2019-20 basketball season.

The ACCC announced its postseason men’s and women’s awards during the ACCC/Region XXII Tournament at Shelton State earlier in March.

King, a sophomore guard who signed with New Mexico State, made first team All-Region XXII and first team All-North Division. He led the Parsons to a runner-up finish in the ACCC/Region XXII Tournament.

King averaged 13 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 68.1 percent from the foul line.

Clarke, a freshman guard/forward, averaged 18.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.0 assists per game for the Lady Parsons. She shot 43.5 percent from the field.

Clarke’s scoring average was the second highest among the conference’s women.

The men’s and women’s All-Region XXII and All-North Division teams are:

MEN

All-Region XXII

First team

LaTrell Tate, Bevill State

Anquaevious Pollard, Shelton State

King, Snead State

Shamon Mosely, Coastal Alabama-North

Nelson Haskin, Bevill State

Second team

Rodney Battle, Wallace-Selma

Malik Tyson, Lawson State

Tyler Willoughby, Chattahoochee Valley

Khalil Johnson, Shelton State

Lue Williams, Coastal Alabama-South

Player of the Year

Tate

All-North Division

First team

Tate, Bevill State

Pollard, Shelton State

King, Snead State

Haskin, Bevill State

Khalil Johnson, Shelton State

Second team

Tyson, Lawson State

Willie Johnson, Shelton State

Corien Frazier, Gadsden State

Juwan Johnson, Wallace State

Kuran Garner, Wallace State

Player of the Year

Tate

Coach of the Year

Tommy Suitts, Bevill State

WOMEN

All-Region XXII

First team

Imari Martin, Wallace State

LaTascya Duff, Shelton State

Alycia Reese, Chattahoochee Valley

Amber Richardson, Wallace-Selma

Kyra Williams, Wallace State

Second team

Adiya Mathews, Coastal-South

A’nya Banks, Bishop State

Latora Duff, Shelton State

Elexus Bell, Southern Union

Jalexis Russell, Gadsden State

Player of the Year

Martin

All-North Division

First team

Martin, Wallace State

LaTascya Duff, Shelton State

Williams, Wallace State

Bell, Southern Union

LaTora Duff, Shelton State

Second team

Russell, Gadsden State

Nadia Cathey, Lawson State

Clarke, Snead State

Jiselle Woodson, Wallace State

Thaniya Marks, Shelton State

Player of the Year

Martin, Wallace State

Co-Coach

of the Year

Madonna Thompson, Shelton State

Jessica McBrayer, Wallace State

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.