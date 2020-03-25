Snead State players Jason King and Connie Clarke earned recognition from the Alabama Community College Conference for their performances during the 2019-20 basketball season.
The ACCC announced its postseason men’s and women’s awards during the ACCC/Region XXII Tournament at Shelton State earlier in March.
King, a sophomore guard who signed with New Mexico State, made first team All-Region XXII and first team All-North Division. He led the Parsons to a runner-up finish in the ACCC/Region XXII Tournament.
King averaged 13 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 68.1 percent from the foul line.
Clarke, a freshman guard/forward, averaged 18.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.0 assists per game for the Lady Parsons. She shot 43.5 percent from the field.
Clarke’s scoring average was the second highest among the conference’s women.
The men’s and women’s All-Region XXII and All-North Division teams are:
MEN
All-Region XXII
First team
LaTrell Tate, Bevill State
Anquaevious Pollard, Shelton State
King, Snead State
Shamon Mosely, Coastal Alabama-North
Nelson Haskin, Bevill State
Second team
Rodney Battle, Wallace-Selma
Malik Tyson, Lawson State
Tyler Willoughby, Chattahoochee Valley
Khalil Johnson, Shelton State
Lue Williams, Coastal Alabama-South
Player of the Year
Tate
All-North Division
First team
Tate, Bevill State
Pollard, Shelton State
King, Snead State
Haskin, Bevill State
Khalil Johnson, Shelton State
Second team
Tyson, Lawson State
Willie Johnson, Shelton State
Corien Frazier, Gadsden State
Juwan Johnson, Wallace State
Kuran Garner, Wallace State
Player of the Year
Tate
Coach of the Year
Tommy Suitts, Bevill State
WOMEN
All-Region XXII
First team
Imari Martin, Wallace State
LaTascya Duff, Shelton State
Alycia Reese, Chattahoochee Valley
Amber Richardson, Wallace-Selma
Kyra Williams, Wallace State
Second team
Adiya Mathews, Coastal-South
A’nya Banks, Bishop State
Latora Duff, Shelton State
Elexus Bell, Southern Union
Jalexis Russell, Gadsden State
Player of the Year
Martin
All-North Division
First team
Martin, Wallace State
LaTascya Duff, Shelton State
Williams, Wallace State
Bell, Southern Union
LaTora Duff, Shelton State
Second team
Russell, Gadsden State
Nadia Cathey, Lawson State
Clarke, Snead State
Jiselle Woodson, Wallace State
Thaniya Marks, Shelton State
Player of the Year
Martin, Wallace State
Co-Coach
of the Year
Madonna Thompson, Shelton State
Jessica McBrayer, Wallace State
