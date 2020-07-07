TUSCALOOSA — Alabama Athletics will transition to mobile-only ticketing and parking, enabling contactless entry into all venues beginning with the 2020 football season.
The shift to mobile-only ticketing will provide a safer environment for fans, as well as help guard against the production of fraudulent tickets.
The following items will be issued via mobile delivery:
» Season tickets
» Home single-game tickets
» Neutral site tickets
» Away game tickets
» Parking passes
Purchasers will receive their tickets via email, allowing them to download tickets into their Apple Wallet (iPhone) or Google Pay Wallet (Android).
Prior to reaching the gates, ticketholders will open their digital wallet, select game tickets and hold their smartphone near the scanner.
Season ticketholders (excluding UA faculty/staff and students) will still have the ability to post tickets on StubHub, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of Alabama Athletics, or transfer tickets to a friend, in the event they are unable to attend.
Information regarding capacity at all Alabama home events will be determined at a later date.
Parking passes issued by the Alabama Athletics Tide Pride/Ticket Office will too be delivered via mobile delivery following the same process as tickets and will also allow for transfer.
Print-at-home tickets (PDF copies) will no longer be available, as the department focuses on contactless entry into the stadium.
Likewise, mobile tickets are only valid when presented on a smartphone. Printed copies of QR codes will not be accepted.
Those who do not have a smartphone can contact the Alabama Athletics Tide Pride/Ticket Office in advance of game day for options at 205-348-2262 or ticketoffice@ia.ua.edu.
For additional information, including a list of frequently asked questions, instructions on how to download your digital tickets and how to donate or transfer, log onto rolltide.com/sports/2020/6/29/mobile-ticketing.aspx.
