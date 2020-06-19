AUBURN — Auburn football fans are encouraged to visit AuburnTigers.com to begin voting for the Auburn football team of the decade for the 2010s.
Voting will take place during the last two weeks of June. The team will be announced in early July.
The team will consist of 25 players, including 11 on offense, 11 on defense and three specialists.
The decade of 2010-19 saw Auburn win the 2010 BCS national championship, two Southeastern Conference championships, three SEC Western Division championships, gain nine bowl appearances and post an 87-45 record.
A total of 13 players earned All-America honors during the decade, including defensive tackle Derrick Brown (2019), kicker Daniel Carlson (2017), punter Steven Clark (2011), cornerback Carlton Davis (2017), return specialist Chris Davis (2013), center Reese Dismukes (2014), defensive tackle Nick Fairley (2010), defensive end Jeff Holland (2017), defensive end Carl Lawson (2016), running back Tre Mason (2013), quarterback Cam Newton (2010), offensive guard Braden Smith (2017) and offensive tackle Lee Ziemba (2010).
Newton was Auburn’s third Heisman Trophy winner when he won the coveted trophy in 2010.
Newton was also named the Walter Camp Foundation Player of the Year, Associated Press Player of the Year and won the Davey O’Brien Award, Manning Award and Maxwell Award.
The decade also had three other major award winners, as center Dismukes won the Rimington Trophy in 2014, Brown won the LOTT Impact Trophy in 2019 and Fairley won the Lombardi Award in 2010.
During the decade, 25 players earned a combined 29 first-team All-SEC honors, and seven were named SEC Player of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.