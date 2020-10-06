TUSCALOOSA — Alabama football’s Mac Jones was selected as the Maxwell Player of the Week, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Tuesday morning.
The honor is Jones’ second of the week after he was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Jones set new career-high marks in last Saturday’s matchup against Texas A&M, a 52-24 victory.
He threw for four touchdowns and 435 yards – both new career bests for the redshirt junior.
He completed 74.1 percent of his throws on 20-of-27 passing as part of his 250.9 passer rating.
Jones posted a 94.1 QBR for the game, a total that was second-best in the country during Week 4.
