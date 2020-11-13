BIRMINGHAM — Tennessee was predicted to win the 2021 Southeastern Conference men’s basketball championship in voting by a select panel of both SEC and national media members.
The Volunteers are the preseason favorite for the first time since the 2008-09 season.
Florida junior forward Keyontae Johnson was the choice of the media for SEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year. Alabama’s John Petty Jr., Kentucky’s Brandon Boston Jr. and Olivier Sarr, LSU’s Trendon Watford and Tennessee’s John Fulkerson and Yves Pons also received votes in the Player of the Year voting.
Petty, Johnson, Boston, Watford and Fulkerson were each All-SEC first team selections.
Sarr and Pons were second team picks, along with LSU’s Javonte Smart, Missouri’s Dru Smith, South Carolina’s AJ Lawson and Texas A&M’s Savion Flagg.
Points were compiled on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Each media member also voted for a five-player All-SEC team. Ties were not broken.
The 2020-21 campaign begins Nov. 25, with conference play set to begin Dec. 29. The 2021 SEC Tournament will be March 10-14 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Preseason media poll
1. Tennessee
2. Kentucky
3. LSU
4. Florida
5. Alabama
6. Arkansas
7. Auburn
8. South Carolina
9. Ole Miss
10. Missouri
11. Texas A&M
12. Mississippi State
13. Georgia
14. Vanderbilt
