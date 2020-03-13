On Thursday, the Alabama Community College Conference suspended all regular-season competition.
“Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Alabama Community College Conference has suspended all regular-season competition for all teams from March 13-March 30,” the ACCC’s release said.
“This provides time to assess the ever-changing situation on a continuous basis while planning accordingly. The health and safety of our teams, coaches, fans and more importantly student-athletes is our top priority. The ACCC reminds everyone to be attentive to everyday preventative actions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (cdc.gov).”
