No. 2 Alabama and Tennessee will meet for the 103rd time on Saturday. Kickoff from Neyland Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.
The Crimson Tide leads the all-time series 57-37-8, including a 26-20-1 mark in Knoxville. The Tide came away with a 35-13 win in Tuscaloosa last season and has won the last 13 pairings between the two schools. That 13-game streak includes a 58-21 victory in UA’s last trip to Knoxville to 2018.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is 15-1 for his career against Tennessee, including a perfect 13-0 mark at Alabama. Former UA defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt is in his third season as the Vols’ head coach and is 0-2 against Alabama.
Alabama’s 41-24 victory over then-No. 3 Georgia last weekend was the Crimson Tide’s 28th consecutive victory over an SEC Eastern Division opponent, dating back to a 35-21 loss at then-No. 19 South Carolina on Oct. 9, 2010.
Saban has been dominant in the month of October during his time in Tuscaloosa. He has compiled a 47-2 (.959) mark, with the only two losses coming on the road during that time.
With its 63-48 win at Ole Miss on Oct. 10, Alabama has defeated 93 consecutive unranked teams under Saban, the longest streak in FBS history. The current streak began with a win over Colorado on Dec. 30, 2007 in the Independence Bowl. The previous record was 72 games.
The Crimson Tide’s win over Georgia was Saban’s 86th career win and 63rd at Alabama vs. the Associated Press Top 25. That victory over the Bulldogs ties Saban with Joe Paterno at 86 career wins against the AP Top 25, a total that is tops in the history of the poll.
Last season, Saban’s win over then-No. 24 Texas A&M moved him ahead of Florida State legend Bobby Bowden for second all-time. Alabama’s Paul “Bear” Bryant is fourth at 66. Former Duke, Florida and South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier is fifth at 64.
Saban’s winning percentage against AP ranked teams (86-42, .672) tops Bryant (.592), Bowden (.557), Spurrier (.529) and Paterno (.512).
Alabama recorded three interceptions in the top-five matchup with Georgia on Oct. 17, getting picks from Justin Eboigbe, Malachi Moore and Daniel Wright.
With the three interceptions, the Crimson Tide has forced at least one turnover in 70 of its last 76 contests dating back to the start of the 2015 season.
During the current run, the Crimson Tide has forced 127 turnovers (84 interceptions, 43 fumbles) and returned 26 of those miscues for touchdowns.
Alabama recorded 564 yards of total offense against Georgia’s top-ranked defense, marking the 36th time in the last 76 games, dating to the start of the 2015 season, that the Crimson Tide has eclipsed the 500-yard mark.
In 2018, UA totaled 500 or more yards in 12 of 15 games to set a single-season program record.
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones finished the Georgia game with 417 passing yards. His performance against the Bulldogs marked his third consecutive 400-plus yard performance this season and the third of his career.
Thanks to his efforts against UGA, Jones now owns three of Alabama’s nine all-time 400-plus yard passing performances and is tied with Tua Tagovailoa (2017-19) for the most 400-yard passing performances in Alabama history. Tagovailoa’s all came during his junior campaign in 2019.
